General Hospital Spoilers: How will Kristina react on finding out who Molly and TJ chose as their surrogate?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect drunk traps, confrontations, and lots of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the August 17, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, has been trying to find a way her grandmother Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, cannot blackmail her any longer. But now the latter has corporate stuff to use against the former and Brook Lynn is not having any of that. She gets Tracy drunk on alcohol because she becomes talkative anytime she is drunk. Will Brook Lynn's plan work?

Will Tracy reveal some secrets she can use to keep herself safe from her blackmail? Will she end up spilling why she is so interested in Deception and its products? This information can surely help Brook Lynn turn the tables and avoid any future blackmail. Cody, played by Josh Kelly, is determined to help Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, and fix the mess she is in. He knows that Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, is behind whatever happened to Sasha.

He just needs to find a way to prove it. Will Cody be successful in his efforts? Or will Gladys outwit him? Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, knows Cody is up to something and confronts him about the same. Will he ask him about his feelings for Sasha? Will he try to stop him from breaking into Ferncliff again? Considering Cody has several other problems to deal with, he definitely does not need any more issues in his already complicated life.

Will Dante give Cody some sound advice? Or will he inform him that Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, is pretty close to uncovering the whole plot? Molly, played by Brooke Anne Smith, and TJ, played by Tajh Bellow, have made their decision and they are excited to share it with their friends and family. How will Kristina, played by Kate Mansi, react when she finds out that her sister chose someone else as the surrogate after rejecting her offer first?

It certainly won't be easy to see who Molly and TJ chose instead of her. Was she still hoping they would choose her inside or will she be secretly relieved now that she doesn't have to go through the whole surrogacy birth process? General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC.

