General Hospital Spoilers: Will Ava's confession be about what happened to Nikolas or her feelings for Austin?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect confessions, investigation, and lots of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the July 17, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Lucy, played by Lynn Herring, loves Martin, played by Michael E. Knight, but that doesn't mean she'll stop her investigation. She wants to find out why he gets a $50K deposit from Pine Valley each month. To ensure her plan is successful, she sits down for a few drinks with Jackson, played by Walt Willey, while Felicia, played by Kristina Wagner, sneaks into his office to grab the filing cabinet key. Jackson is not some naive and easily duped fool either.

He knows Lucy is up to something and lets her believe that he is unaware of it. Meanwhile, Ned, played by Wally Kurth, feels alone and attempts to fill his life with music while he has selective amnesia and believes he is rockstar Eddie. Chase, played by Josh Swickard, and Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, might have a complicated romantic relationship but the two care for each other. This is why he attempts to track down her father Ned.

Will Chase talk to Ned and make him see things from a different point of view? Will he be able to get through to him or will Brook Lynn's father remain adamant? She isn't the only one who is missing Ned, after all. Leo, played by Easton Rocket Sweda, feels lost without his father and is confused why Ned isn't around anymore. When Leo acts differently because of the situation, Olivia, played by Lisa LoCicero, is left completely surprised by it.

Will his adoptive grandmother Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, be able to help him get through this? Ava, played by Maura West, has decided to confess something. What is it about? Has she finally decided to tell someone what happened to Nikolas? Or is this about the mess she is currently in? Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, could possibly help her but will she open up to him? Or is the confession about her feelings for Austin, played by Roger Howarth?

Lastly, Austin has a message of his own to pass on. Is it about his cousin Mason, played by Nathanyael Grey, trying to threaten Ava again? Or is this about Sonny and the Pikeman Group, especially after the Metro Court pool shooting? General Hospital airs on ABC.

