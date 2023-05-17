General Hospital Spoilers: Will Curtis take Selina up on her DNA test offer?

Fans of the television soap opera General Hospital can expect offers, secrets, drama, as well as decisions from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the May 17, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, was unsure about whether she should take a DNA test to figure out who her father is and after talking to Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, she has finally made up her mind. During the conversation, the two were flirty and playful with each other as they were alone for the first time since the incident at The Haunted Star.

Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, is very concerned about the potential DNA test results, and Selina, played by Lydia Look, offers to have the results revealed to be whatever Curtis wants. Even though he truly wants Trina to be revealed to be his biological daughter, will Curtis take Selina's offer? And if he does, what will she ask him for in return?

Meanwhile, Portia, played by Brook Kerr, is really happy that Trina is safe and back in Port Charles, but she does not approve of Spencer and is not okay with her daughter refusing to stay away from him. Portia thinks every problem in Trina's life is because of her feelings for Spencer and is in a dilemma as she figures out what to do about this situation.

Portia seeks the advice of Ava, played by Maura West. Ava knows Spencer and his family a lot better than Portia, so will she be able to dissolve her worries? Or will she fail at fixing the dilemma Portia is in? On the other hand, Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl, has her son Ace back but she feels her life has no direction. Frustrated by questions, she asks Laura, played by Genie Francis, when she will get to live her life on her own terms.

Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, knows that Mac, played by John J. York, is the father of Cody, played by Josh Kelly. He decides to contact Mac and has a conversation with him about Cody. Dante and Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, believe there is more to the stolen bracelet accusation against Cody than it seems. And lastly, Holly, played by Emma Samms, is in need of help and visits someone for the same.

