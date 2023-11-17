General Hospital Spoilers 17 November 2023: How will Josslyn's confrontation with Spencer fare and will it change things with Trina?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect questioning, contemplation, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the November 17, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, has quite a lot on her plate. She is keeping a check on the Charlotte, played by Scarlett Fernandez, and Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, situation. Then she has Michael, played by Chad Duell, blackmailing her so he can control his relationship with Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen. Additionally, he is asking her to sell her half of the Metro Court Hotel to his mother Carly, played by Laura Wright.

And now that Ned, played by Wally Kurth, has recovered his memories, he knows Nina was the SEC snitch. He wants to clear his name and reveal who is the true culprit behind the leak. If all of that wasn't enough, Nina has to answer Sonny, played by Maurice Benard. When he questions her about the deal she offered Carly, what will she do? Will she tell the truth or cook up a story? Will Sonny manage to get some answers out of his wife?

Meanwhile, Carly is busy contemplating several things. Will she partner with Olivia, played by Lisa LoCicero, again? What will she do about Kelly's Diner? Will she manage to run two things at a time? What's even more important to think about is who snitched to the SEC about Drew and her. When Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, has some kind and encouraging words for Carly, will the latter be able to get some clarity in thoughts?

On the other hand, Carly's daughter Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, has some hard-hitting truths for Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez. She saw how he behaved with her best friend Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, because he was pissed about Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl, moving out with Ace. How will Spencer react to Josslyn's confrontation? Will her brutal truth bombs help him understand where exactly he went wrong?

When Robert, played by Tristan Rogers, needs the help of Felicia, played by Kristina Wagner, what could it be about? Could it be related to Diane, played by Carolyn Hennesy? Lastly, Laura, played by Genie Francis, is worried about Charlotte and wants to ensure her granddaughter is safe and sound. When she makes an offer, is it related to Charlotte? How will things fare for her? General Hospital airs on ABC on weekdays.

