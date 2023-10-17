General Hospital Spoilers: Will Lois approve of Brook Lynn and Chase's romance or give them a thumbs down?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect life in danger, testing times, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the October 17, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time around.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Ava, played by Maura West, had enough of a mess to deal with but now she is hanging onto her life. She got some help from Cyrus, played by Jeff Kober, who called Mason, played by Nathanyael Grey, and threatened to harm him if something happened to Ava. But things are still not looking too bright for her. Mason is determined to get rid of Ava and this time he doesn't really care about the harsh consequences he could possibly face for it.

Meanwhile, Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, has been concerned ever since she found out Ava went missing. She has been making moves trying to figure out what could possibly have happened to her. Dex, played by Evan Hofer, is all set to save Ava but will this lead to more trouble? Dex might be used to danger in his field of work but this might not be so easy to get through. How will he fare? What does Josslyn have in mind? Will these two be successful?

Lois, played by Rena Sofer, returned to Port Charles and caught up with her daughter Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton. Next on her list is testing Brook Lynn's boyfriend Chase, played by Josh Swickard. Will he be able to convince Lois that he is the right choice for her daughter? Or will he succumb to pressure and cause Lois to doubt him? Will she approve of Brook Lynn and Chase's romance? What will happen if she doesn't? How will the duo react?

When Ned, played by Wally Kurth, gets a serious talking to, who is the one doing the honors? Will it lead to changes in his relationship with Olivia, played by Lisa LoCicero? How will these two navigate their equation? Especially considering they are husband and wife but Ned is unaware of it due to his amnesia. What makes things complicated is that Olivia has started liking Ned's alter-ago, Eddie. What will this mean for them?

