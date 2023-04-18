General Hospital Spoilers 18 April 2023: Why did Gregory pass out in front of Alexis?

Fans of television soap opera General Hospital can expect long-awaited decisions, returns, passing out, and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running and popular ABC series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 18 April 2023 episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Chase, played by Josh Swickard, has been waiting for the civilian review board for a very long time, but the day is finally here, and Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, who has been right alongside him giber him her support, might have put in a good word to defend his actions. Though Chase is grateful, he is not sure if he can forgive her.

Now, he finally gets to know whether he will ever be a cop again. Truth be told, he never wanted to be a singer, and being back in the force will be like a dream come true for Chase. But what he doesn't realize is that Brook Lynn may have called in a bit of a favor on his behalf which might lead to a more favourable outcome of the case.

Meanwhile, Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn, is alarmed and calls for immediate help when Gregory, played by Gregory Harrison, passes out in front of her. Holly, played by Emma Samms, knows a lot more about the plans of Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, than others do. Felicia, played by Kristina Wagner, tracks her down and asks for her help.

Holly arrives at Victor's auction and is surprised at seeing that the first thing up for bid is her own son, Ethan, played by James Ryan, along with the right to kill him. She bids the million-dollar asking price but this is a dangerous game, one she might not be adept at playing. Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, ran away from the town in 2022 when she was accused of stealing the Ice Princess but she has finally made her return.

Now that she is back, will she be able to help her friends figure out what Victor has been up to or is she just going to cause more trouble? Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, is all set for her wedding and all she has to do is make peace with herself. She tells Michael there is someone they need to invite to their wedding for it to be complete. Who is it going to be?