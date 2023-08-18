General Hospital Spoilers: Has Brook Lynn bitten off more than she can chew by getting Tracy drunk?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect shocking news, tipsy talks, and lots of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the August 18, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Gregory, played by Gregory Harrison, has been dealing with his deteriorating health in secret and has not told anyone except Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn, about it. He doesn't want his sons to know that he has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. But Gregory soon realizes that his condition is affecting his granddaughter Violet, played by Jophielle Love.

He has no option but to reveal the truth to his son Finn, played by Michael Easton, about being sick. The latter knows that his daughter was alarmed by something related to his father. Now that Gregory has given him the shocking news, how will Finn react to it? Will he try to ask Gregory why he hid the truth till now? Will he be angry or choose to be sympathetic?

Anna, played by Finola Hughes, has been going through a tough time for a while but the attack on her house was the tip of the iceberg. She is even more determined to know who is after her life now. First the Metro Court pool shooting, and now this, Anna is not okay with any of this but her search isn't going well. She knows someone wants revenge on her but has no idea who it could possibly be. Over the past few years, she has made several enemies.

When Anna gets some shocking news, what could it be about? Does she find out where her boyfriend Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, was when her house was burned? Or is it something else? On the other hand, Sonny is about to receive an offer. What could it possibly be and is it related to the Pikeman group or Anna's case? How will he react to the said offer?

Lastly, Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, got her grandmother Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, drunk to get some information out of her. But things went downhill when a tipsy Tracy met her son Ned, played by Wally Kurth. She opens her mouth and blurts out how he is going through amnesia and has forgotten that he is Ned, not Eddie. How will Ned react?

