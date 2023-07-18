General Hospital Spoilers: Will Brook Lynn's confession improve her relationship with Chase?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect owning up, peace-making, and lots of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the July 18, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn, is trying to figure out how to fix things between her daughters. She was left surprised when Kristina, played by Kate Mansi, offered to be the surrogate and egg donor for her sister Molly, played by Holiday Mia Kriegel, and TJ, played by Tajh Bellow. Molly had a similar reaction but Alexis and Sam convinced Kristina to sit back and think about it instead of doing something rash she might not agree to later.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Ava's confession be about what happened to Nikolas or her feelings for Austin?

Trying to be the peacemaker between her daughters, Alexis is in a fix. She is also attempting to get Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, involved as he is still unaware of what his daughter Kristina has offered. How will he react once he finds out? Will Alexis be able to maintain harmony and fix these relationships without misunderstandings creeping their way in? Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, finally confessed to Chase, played by Josh Swickard.

Now that he knows it was she and Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, who helped him get the new civilian review board hearing, Brook Lynn is from the incident being used as bait. Tracy had been blackmailing her to do her dirty work by threatening to tell Chase about it. Now she doesn't have its leverage to use against Brook Lynn but that isn't all. Chase still doesn’t know that Brook Lynn stole trade secrets from Deception and gave them over to Tracy.

But Brook Lynn has something to be relieved about soon. Does it mean she told Chase the remainder of the truth as well or did her grandmother Tracy let her off her dangerous plans? Gregory, played by Gregory Harrison, shocks Tracy with something of his own. Will he be apologizing for his recent behavior toward her? Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, and Mac, played by John J. York, know that Cody, played by Josh Kelly, is in serious trouble.

Cody working for Selina Wu, played by Lydia Look, is only causing more issues in his already complicated life. Sam believes that Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, is somehow involved. Will Max and Sam work together and use the information they have to figure out what is happening? Will they be able to bring down Selina?

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: How far will Gladys go to keep Sasha in her guardianship clutches?