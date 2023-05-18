General Hospital Spoilers 18 May 2023: Will Holly finally come clean to Robert?

Fans of the television soap opera General Hospital can expect regrets, surprises, and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the May 18, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Holly, played by Emma Samms, and Robert, played by Tristan Rogers, want to spend the rest of their lives together but her alternate lifestyle seems to always get in the way. Holly needs to make more money for the sake of Ethan, played by Josh Ryan, and that might be why she stops by The Savoy to see Selina Wu, played by Lydia Look.

What she wasn't expecting was to see Robert there questioning everything and wondering what Holly and Selina have been up to. Even though she tries to give him some random and unclear answers, she cannot possibly keep him in the dark forever. Holly then decided to take a big decision. What is it? Will she choose to provide for her son and give Robert up or will she find another alternative to make things work in regard to both?

Jordan, played by Tanisha Harper, also appears at The Savoy to talk to Curtis, played by Donnell Turner. She congratulates him for completing the dangerous mission in Greenland against Victor. Curtis' thoughts are still all about the DNA test, as well as the offer from the WSB. He talks to Jordan and wonders if he made a mistake doing the test that aims at finding out who the biological father of Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, is.

Meanwhile, Molly, played by Haley Pullos, is frustrated with her endometriosis diagnosis and there are still some more test runs to go. TJ, played by Tajh Bellow, is there by her side while she wonders if she will ever be able to conceive. Will TJ be able to give her the right advice and soothe away her worries? Or will Molly's worries only increase with time?

Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl, arrives at The Invader office to start her new job, and Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, is shocked to see her. The latter asks Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn, if she thought about this offer properly but before she gets a response, a delivery arrives. Is Alexis invited to the reading of the will of Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy?

