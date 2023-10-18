General Hospital Spoilers: Will Nina and Sonny's tropical honeymoon be cut short because of Carly?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect life in questioning, heart to hearts, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the October 18, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time around.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Lois, played by Rena Sofer, has gotten into action ever since she returned to Genoa City. She has several issues with Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, but the most important one is how she treated her daughter Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, in her absence. Lois was infuriated when she found out that Tracy blackmailed her own granddaughter into doing her dirty work. Now Tracy has majority control of Deception and her plan was successful.

Lois is not happy about it and she makes sure to let Tracy know that. Meanwhile, Austin, played by Roger Howarth, has some questions to ask and Dex, played by Evan Hofer, seems to know the answers to them. He asks him about Ava, played by Maura West, but how much will Dex reveal? Will he inform Austin about everything he and Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, found during their spying? Or will he keep that under wraps for now?

Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, and Portia, played by Brook Kerr, have had a complicated marriage, to say the least. They found out that Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, is the daughter of Curtis, not Marshall. He was also the victim of the Metro Court pool shooting which led to him being paralyzed from his lower half. Now, the couple are finally sitting down to discuss their relationship. How will this heart-to-heart fare? Will they float or sink?

Blaze, played by Jacqueline Grace Lopez, has a chat with Kristina, played by Kate Mansi. Lastly, Carly, played by Laura Wright, has news for Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, who has been enjoying newly wedded bliss. She wants to inform him what Cyrus, played by Jeff Kober, told her and Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, when he visited the hospital. Will the truth cause Sonny to unwillingly shorten his honeymoon and return to Port Charles?

