General Hospital Spoilers: How will Lucy and Martin's relationship fare with Blair's master plan in action?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect confessions, shocks, master plans, and lots of exciting new drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the September 18, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened this time around in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Maxie, played by Kirsten Storms, decided to confront Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, about her betrayal, and it seems like that has affected her enough to come clean. She tells Chase, played by Josh Swickard, about everything she unwillingly did at Deception for her grandmother Tracy, played by Jane Elliot. When Brook Lynn tells him she stole secret info and handed it to Tracy, how will Chase react? Will he ask how she was blackmailed?

Will he be disappointed her girlfriend kept this a secret from him or will he appreciate her telling the truth? On the other hand, the Deceptor was the idea of Blair, played by Kassie DePaiva, and Martin, played by Michael E. Knight, told Lucy about it. She is back in Port Charles to ensure Lucy doesn't get away with it and wants Martin to marry her so she can stop paying him alimony. Blair is all set with her master plan to make things lean her way.

When Martin and Blair finally face it off, how will things fare? Will this cause chaos in the courtroom or will they find a way to solve things without the mess? What will Lucy have to say about all this? How will her relationship with Martin take all this? Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, has been keeping secrets from his girlfriend Anna, played by Finola Hughes, and it isn't going well for him and he's surprised when Anna confronts him.

What more shocks does Valentin have in store? Will he find out that Anna has been spying on him to find out what he has been up to? Or is some other shocking news going to make its way into Valentin's life? Considering he has already a lot on his plate with Anna and the Pikeman group, he might be in for a rough ride. General Hospital airs on ABC.

