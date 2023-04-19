General Hospital Spoilers: What will Victor do now that his plans are not working?

Fans of television soap opera General Hospital can expect failed plans, maternal sorrow, and more drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the 19 April 2023 episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, might be a cunning mastermind but not all his plans seem to be working the way he wants them to despite the many hostages he has on his boat. He thought he'd get rid of Ethan, played by James Ryan, while showing Holly, played by Emma Samms, up but that plan clearly didn't work out. On learning about what happened, Victor gets furious and starts brainstorming a new plan.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Why did Gregory pass out in front of Alexis?

Meanwhile, Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, make fresh plans to free themselves from the boat and their hostage situation while also freeing Liesl, played by Kathleen Gati, and Ace. Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, seems to have an enlightening moment, but will he figure out a way to get help to Trina?

Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, was heartbroken thinking of how her daughter Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, could die if they don't find Liesl soon. But now she finds out that learns that she is marrying Michael, played by Chad Duell, and didn't even inform her or Sonny, played by Maurice Benard. Sonny might get an invite from the soon-to-be-married couple, but it doesn't seem likely that Nina will.

How will Sonny handle Nina who believes that neither of them is welcome at the rush wedding? Ava, played by Maura West, and Carly, played by Laura Wright, have a talk, and Carly asks her what she and Nina even have in common. Ava teaches Carly what forgiveness means, leaving her in thought. Elizabeth, played by Rebecca Herbst, and Austin, played by Roger Howarth, have rarely been in the same room since he first arrived in Port Charles.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly be willing to fix things between Michael and Sonny?

Though they were present for Willow's c-section, the two were wearing masks and couldn't see one another's faces. What will happen when Elizabeth compliments Austin? Lastly, Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl, will hang around the nurse's station, stressed about her missing baby Ace. Will she calm down enough to figure out a way to find him?