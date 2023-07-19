General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sasha's damage control lead to more trouble while Gladys tricks her?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect questioning, damage control, and lots of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the July 19, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, has been in critical condition ever since the Metro Court pool shooting which left him with a gunshot wound. Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, is just emotional thinking of her father's life hanging in the balance, and her boyfriend Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, is trying to give her support. Portia, played by Brook Kerr, has never liked him and she is not happy seeing Spencer at the hospital.

Portia confronts her daughter's boyfriend and questions him. Will she ask Spencer about his parenting class with Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl? Considering she wants him to get close to Esme again so she can keep Trina away from him, what will her next move be? On the other hand, Taggert, played by Réal Andrews, checks on Trina and they catch up. The two figure out their new dynamic now that Trina knows Taggert is not her biological father.

Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, has been confused about what is happening to her lately. She doesn't remember putting the stolen clothing items in her bag and is worried about being embroiled in controversy again. Worried about how far things will spiral, Sasha tries to do some damage control. Will she create even more problems for herself in the process? That is something Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, would absolutely love to witness.

She wants to ensure the guardianship continues so she can hold power over Sasha and her money. Kristina, played by Kate Mansi, is shocked ever since she found out that her sister Molly, played by Holiday Mia Kriegel, has such negative feelings about her. As per her, all she wanted to do was help Molly start a family with TJ, played by Tajh Bellow. Her intent to offer to be a surrogate for the struggling couple was not malicious, she introspects.

Will Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, be able to help his daughter? Meanwhile, Molly opens up to Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, and keeps her feelings and emotions in front of her. She hasn't had an easy ride with her infertility ruining her dreams of becoming a mother, and a parent with TJ. Will she talk about Kristina and what her issue with her sister is?

