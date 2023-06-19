General Hospital Spoilers: Will Nina confess to Sonny abut her being Carly and Drew's SEC snitch?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect confessions, questions, and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the June 19, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, had asked Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, why she was not wearing her engagement ring. In response, a nervous and anxious Nina warns him that what she is about to reveal will change everything between them. Will she confess that she snitched to the SEC about Carly, played by Laura Wright, and Drew, played by Cameron Mathison? Will Nina reveal that it was she who turned in the info about their insider trading?

Will the fact that Ned, played by Wally Kurth, does not remember anything that happened before his pool injury and the following coma change Nina's coming clean plan? Will she decide that with Ned not being able to recall anything, Sonny will not be able to find out her truth? Ava, played by Maura West, went through Sonny's apartment to find some dirt to share with Austin, played by Roger Howarth, and the boss of Mason, played by Nathanyael Grey.

Will the nanny of Avery, played by Ava and Grace Scarola, and Donna, played by Scarlett Brielle, catch Ava in the act? Laura, played by Genie Francis, is suspicious about Austin and what he is up to. She is also not pleased with his words of caution about going to Russia to find Nikolas. Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, and Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, attempt to some time getting to know each other better now that the DNA results have revealed they are father-daughter. Portia, played by Brook Kerr, is confused while at the Metro Court.

She asks her brother Zeke, played by Gavin Houston, how he knows what Curtis has been up to. Will he reveal that he found out the truth from Jordan, played by Tanisha Harper? Will he then find a way to hide the fact that he hooked up with Jordan a few minutes after meeting her? Meanwhile, Jordan finds an intriguing opportunity she would want to consider. What is this new option? Is the opportunity she gets a business kind or a personal one?

