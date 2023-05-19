General Hospital Spoilers: Will Josslyn ask Sonny to let Dex go?

Fans of the television soap opera General Hospital can expect support, requests and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the May 19, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, has told Dex, played by Evan Hofer, that she would rather accept his life as a mobster until they find a solution than see him leave town. Not wanting to be away from the guy she likes, Josslyn chooses to take matters into her own hands. She pays Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, a visit hoping to cash in on his offer to help her once.

Will she ask him to let Dex go? And if she actually does, will Sonny be willing to let that happen especially since he learned too much during his work duration? Even though Josslyn thinks it's a tough slope, she isn't giving up on Dex so easily. Michael tells Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, that has called a truce with Sonny. A surprised Dante wonders if this is what he truly wants or if he is just doing what Willow wants him to.

Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, is in dire need of a friend who offers unconditional support with any criticism, and Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, might be that person for her. As Nina worries about her daughter Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, and her pending bone marrow transplant, Sasha is there by her side. After helping Sasha on the channel, Cody, played by Josh Kelly, agreed to meet Scotty, played by Kin Shriner, to sue the WSB.

Will Scotty successfully convince Cody to go along with his plan? Portia, played by Brook Kerr, continues to worry about Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, as she thinks about the DNA test and her daughter's feelings for Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez. Ava, played by Maura West, told her to leave the situation alone, but will she listen? Or will she remain stubborn in her attempt to control Trina's life? Will her continuously nosy and controlling behaviour ruin her relationship with her beloved daughter?

