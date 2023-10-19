General Hospital Spoilers: Will Felicia be able to advice Maxie for the better after Brook Lynn's shocking betrayal?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect a need for assistance, blame games, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the October 19, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time around.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, has had a hard few weeks. Apart from the secrets he has been hiding, he also has his daughter Charlotte, played by Scarlett Fernandez, to deal with. Valentin knows she left his girlfriend Anna, played by Finola Hughes, a threatening message on the mirror in her hotel suite. Nobody except him and Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, know about it. When Valentin needs some backup, he knows just who to contact.

Will Laura, played by Genie Francis, be able to help her granddaughter Charlotte get through this? Will she be able to help Valentin figure out how to handle this? Maxie, played by Kirsten Storms, also has her own set of problems. Her best friend Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, betrayed her and she has to deal with the changes at Deception as well. Maxie turns to her mother Felicia, played by Kristina Wagner, for some support.

Will she be able to help her daughter through these troubled times? Finn, played by Michael Easton, and Elizabeth, played by Rebecca Herbst, might've started a romantic journey but they haven't been able to enjoy some quality time frequently. Will they finally be able to squeeze in some downtime? On the other hand, Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, and Portia, played by Brook Kerr, had a chat but did not reach a solution about their marriage.

When she confronts Jordan, played by Tanisha Harper, what could it be about? Will Portia again confront her about the kiss she shared with Curtis? How will Jordan react if she gets blamed? How will this change Curtis and Portia's relationship? Lastly, Gregory, played by Gregory Harrison, is dealing with deteriorating health because of his ALS diagnosis. With all the change that has been happening, he is tired. Will his condition only worsen?

