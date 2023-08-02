General Hospital Spoilers: Will Leo manage to become the peacemaker between Ned and Olivia?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect damage control, peacemaking, and lots of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the August 2, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Laura, played by Genie Francis, and Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, have been trying to find Nikolas in Chechnya, Russia, for a while but have had no such luck. They've been facing dead end after dead end. Why is Laura now urging Valentin to do something? Is Valentin hesitating because of something? Is his past trauma from Greenland resurfacing and making him have cold feet? Or is he worried about his girlfriend Anna back home?

Will Laura ask Valentin to go back and help Anna, played by Finola Hughes, since she needs him right now? After all, she seems to be one of the two potential targets of the unfortunate Metro Court pool shooting that paralyzed Curtis. How will Valentin cope with the search for Nikolas, Anna being in danger, and the whole Pikeman Group situation? Will he decide to go back or stay put? Is this what Laura is trying to urge him to do? What will he decide?

Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, believes Deception stole the idea for The Deceptor and is hell-bent on finding out what she can about the company and its intriguing product. When she visits the Deception office to check out what is happening, how will things fare? Will Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, be able to ensure her grandmother doesn't expose herself trying to spy on the firm? What will Tracy manage to find out after her office visit?

Maxie, played by Kirsten Storms, is busy doing some damage control because Brook Lynn's successful attempt to take the company's those files has brought forth some problems for Deception. On the other hand, Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, has been going through a lot ever since her drug-induced attempt to steal. But things only got worse from there.

She accidentally stabbed Cody and had a major meltdown. Martin, played by Michael E. Knight, has an interest in Deception but his reasons are yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, his brother Cyrus, played by Jeff Kober, survived a heart attack in prison and needs Martin's help. Lastly, Leo, played by Easton Sweda, plays peacemaker for the Quartermaines. Will he sort things between Olivia, played by Lisa LoCicero, and Ned, played by Wally Kurth?

