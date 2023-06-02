General Hospital Spoilers: How will Carly react to Michael's mysterious offer?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect confessions, revelations, and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the June 2, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Carly, played by Laura Wright, has made it very clear to her son Michael, played by Chad Duell, and daughter Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, that she will not give the authorities evidence against Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, to save herself from them. Despite Carly making this very clear, Josslyn remains persistent and adamant, which leads Michael to decide to keep an offer in front of his mother. What is this mysterious offer?

Is the offer related to the Pikeman shipment video that he told Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, he had deleted? He knows Carly won't turn Sonny in herself, but he is hoping she'll be okay with him doing the job for her. On the other hand, Ned, played by Wally Kurth, has been defending himself against his family who believe he was the one who tipped off the SEC about the insider trading Carly and Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, indulged in.

Ned's wife, Olivia, played by Lisa LoCicero, is also in a fix as she feels torn between her husband and her best friend Carly. Ned gets into a public argument with Sonny at the pool when he tries to explain that he is innocent. After the altercation, Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, advises Sonny to be careful with Ned. During his will reading, Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, left Ava, played by Maura West, a photo of a gargoyle and Nikolas a property making it clear that he was aware of what was happening before he died.

Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, is still absorbing the news that Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, is actually his daughter. Even though this was what he always wanted, the DNA results still came as a shocker to him. On the other hand, Jordan is in shock after finding out that Curtis decided to move back in with Portia, played by Brook Kerr. She confronts him about not telling her about it and Curtis asks her not to tell Portia about the kiss they shared. Jordan then asks him why he is keeping secrets. How will their equation change with the situation?

