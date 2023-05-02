General Hospital Spoilers: Will Valentin sacrifice himself to save the others from Victor?

Fans of the television soap opera General Hospital can expect danger, tension, revelations, and surprises from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the 2 May 2023 episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, is giving himself up to the goons of Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, since it was his phone that gave away the plan of Laura, played by Genie Francis, and her rescue team. He decides to make an offer to his father, and it seems to be a sacrificial one. What will Victor's response to Valentin's offer be?

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Has Nina's mistake spoiled Willow's much-awaited wedding?

Victor doesn't want his son to be a victim of his mission to murder people, but he is happily willing to use him to test out the antidote prepared by Liesl, played by Kathleen Gati. She did not want to use Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, or Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, as the testing victims so Valentin seems to be the better and easier option.

Valentin's offer can also buy them the time they need to escape or for Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, to rescue them. But Spencer and Trina might still be in big trouble on the boat. Will Curtis be able to reach there in time and save them? Holly, played by Emma Samms, and Anna, played by Finola Hughes, are grateful for the help and support Robert, played by Tristan Rogers, is providing them while they figure the problem out.

Portia, played by Brook Kerr, is an anxious mess thinking about Trina, and Marshall, played by Richard Gossett, is there to console her since Curtis is off with Laura, Valentin, and Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, to find those that are missing. But will Portia decide to tell Marshall that she will not allow Trina to be anywhere near Spencer once this is all over?

Will Marshall remind Portia that Trina is an adult and she gets to choose what to do with her life? Marshall likes Spencer and Trina has opened up to him about how she feels about him. He is not going to stand in the way of that. Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, is still trying to reel in the fact that her wedding was interrupted by the SEC, and Carly, played by Laura Wright, was taken away. Will she find out about Michael's involvement with Dex, played by Evan Hofer, Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, and the arms shipment?

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Nina's decision ruin her relationship with Sonny?

Advertisement

Dex planted a camera in the warehouse and captured Sonny's meeting with the Pikeman but now he has questions about how Drew managed to evade the SEC. Will Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, tell him about Sonny's saving attempt, and will they decide to take him down after the truth is eventually out in the open?