General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura decide to stop her frantic search for Nikolas after Kevin's advice?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect pending decisions, need for help, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the October 2, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Nikolas, played by Adam Huss, has kept many in mystery about his whereabouts. And now, even though his mother Laura knows he is alive, she doesn't know where to find him. He told Austin, played by Roger Howarth, that he doesn't want to be found but Laura, played by Genie Francis, is not giving up. She spent months in Russia trying to find the smallest clue about where her son was, so she sure wouldn't let go now that she knows he is alive.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Which surprising and unwelcome visitor is paying Ava a visit and why?

Her husband Kevin, played by Jon Lindstrom, doesn't share the same thought though. He feels Laura should pause this frantic search. Kevin tells her that Nikolas made sure she knew he was alive but also ensured she couldn't find him. He added that it's clear he wants her to not worry but also not try to find him. Will Laura listen to Kevin and stop her search or get even more determined to find her son? How will Nikolas react to Laura's decision?

On the other hand, Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, has a lot on his plate with the Pikeman group, the lies he has told his girlfriend Anna, played by Finola Hughes, as well as his daughter Charlotte, played by Scarlett Fernandez. He meets Martin, played by Michael E. Knight, but will the latter be able to help Valentin out of the mess he currently is in? How will things fare with Anna? Will they only get worse with time or somehow improve?

Anna gets more suspicious of Valentin every day which is why she shares her concerns about the same. Who is confiding in? Will she share her thoughts with Valentin or is this discussion with Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna? Meanwhile, Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, has a lot to do as well which is why she starts with Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs. While the latter Gladys tries to leave for Puerto Rico, Sam successfully stops and questions her.

When Gladys gives in and reveals some of the truth, how much will she give away? What does the future have in store for her? How much more danger is written on the cards for Gladys? Does it have to do with Sasha or something else in addition? Will the gambling debt Gladys has accumulated lead to trouble for her? General Hospital airs on ABC on weekdays.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: What surprising topic did Ava and Josslyn agree on and how will Carly react to it?