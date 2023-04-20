General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly keep Willow above her hatred for Nina?

Fans of television soap opera General Hospital can expect confrontations, new ideas, and more drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the 20 April 2023 episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Ava, played by Maura West, tried telling Carly, played by Laura Wright, how important forgiveness is but Carly clearly seems uninterested in her preaching session. When Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, arrives for some BFF comfort from Ava, Carly is forced to talk to her. She is surprised to hear that Michael, played by Chad Duell, invited Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, to the wedding but not Nina.

Happy that Sonny will be at the wedding, Carly taunts Nina that he is finally putting his family ahead of her. But it looks like Carly is looking to make her own peace somehow. Does Nina say something that puts Carly in thought? Will she keep aside her hatred for Nina and let the mother-daughter have some moments together before Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, possibly dies without the bone marrow transplant?

For Willow to not die, Liesl, played by Kathleen Gati, needs to be back in Port Charles to donate her bone marrow, but now that Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, knows that Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, is also aboard the ship, things are getting complicated. Spencer is all praise for her, on the other hand, thanking Trina for possibly saving them.

Victor spends some time with an unamused Liesl, telling her that he is glad she decided to join in on his plan to save the world by killing numerous people. Ava tries to comfort Portia, played by Brook Kerr, about Trina, but Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, has a new idea. He wants to save Trina, who he thinks of as a daughter and he is tired of waiting for the police to do something. He decides to look for some help and turns to his buddy Drew, played by Cameron Mathison.

Drew chose not to help Anna, played by Finola Hughes, and Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, as much as he said he would. So will he actually take more effort this time around by teaming up with Curtis to find Trina? Curtis asks him to recall his Navy SEAL skills that are supposed to be on a flash drive. What will this team-up lead to? Will they successfully help the hostages on Victor's boat? Or will this be a bust?