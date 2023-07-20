General Hospital Spoilers: Will Esme's criminal mother give her the answers she is seeking for?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect family history, damaged equations, and lots of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the July 20, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl, may have forgotten a lot of what happened but she knows her parents are serial killers. It might be a hard pill to swallow and she might want to forget this fact but it can't exactly be helped when it's the truth. As she thinks about her past, Esme realizes she wants to know more about it. She pays Heather, played by Alley Mills, a visit to jail. She hopes her locked-up mother can help her find some clues and answers.

Esme wants to know who she is and what happened before she lost her memory. She is aware she was put up for adoption and that her father was a madman, but she knows no details about her past or heritage. Heather used to talk in riddles anytime her son Franco, played by Roger Howarth, visited. Will she do the same with Esme? Or will she try to be forthcoming with her children for once? What will their conversation be like?

Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, has been behaving erratically ever since she consumed the drug pill intended for her by Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs. The effects of the drug have led to chaos in her life and she is trying to ensure it doesn't spiral out of control. But it doesn't seem to work as she flips out and out and stabs her own well-wisher Cody, played by Josh Kelly, at the Metro Court pool. Meanwhile, something shocks Gladys. What could it be?

Will Gladys finally realize she made a dangerous deal to pay off her gambling debts? With Sasha so out of control and in trouble, what will Gladys do next? Molly, played by Brooke Anne Smith, thinks Kristina, played by Kate Mansi, is trying to interfere in her life by offering to be being her egg donor and surrogate. Kristina, on the other hand, her sister is even angry at her for no reason. How will their turbulent relationship fare now?

