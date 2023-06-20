General Hospital Spoilers: Will Drew attempt to take the blame on himself to save Carly?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect confessions, surprises, and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the June 20, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, has decided the course of action he is going to take in regard to the insider trading SEC mess. He plans to take the blame, to save Carly, played by Laura Wright, to ensure her safety and so that her daughter doesn't have to be raised by Nina, played by Cynthia Watros. He is more than okay with his daughter being raised by Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, so his plan works out perfectly.

With his plan to go to jail instead of Carly set, he has a conversation with Sam about the whole situation. Will he tell her about his plan to leave Scout deserted for Carly's sake? Sam but not like this idea if Drew does tell her about it, but with how determined the latter is, there is no talking him out of it. Meanwhile, Ava, played by Maura West, is going through her own mess. She is forced to spy on Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, to save her life.

On the other hand, a determined Laura is off to find Nikolas, while Nina is left all the more confused and scared about the whole SEC situation. Ava decides to be the voice of reason despite the chaos her life has become. Will she try to talk to Austin, played by Roger Howarth, and Mason, played by Nathanyael Grey, in the hopes of fixing things up? Portia, played by Brook Kerr, is unsure about what place her marriage is in currently.

With the new information she has received about Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, through her brother Zeke, played by Gavin Houston, she is as unsure as she can be. Elizabeth, played by Rebecca Herbst, tries to be there for her friend and gives her some advice. Lastly, Jordan, played by Tanisha Harper, has a surprise visitor. Will it be Zeke hoping to hook up with her again, or will it be Taggert, played by Réal Andrews, looking for a friend?

