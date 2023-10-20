General Hospital Spoilers: Will Spencer confronting Esme lead to issues in the co-parenting process they planned for Ace?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect confrontations, surprises, and lots of exciting new drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the October 20, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time around.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, and Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, enjoyed a romantic trip to New York City, but back in Port Charles, reality hits them once again. The latter has an argument with Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl, because Spencer is tired of her ruining things between him and Trina. He thought everything was going well between them, but now the tension has seeped back into their relationship, and he does not like it.

When Spencer confronts Esme, how will she react? Will she back down or consider this an opening to cause even more chaos between him and Trina? How will this change their dynamic? When Robert, played by Tristan Rogers, and Diane, played by Carolyn Hennesy, have a heart-to-heart chat, will it lead to something more? Or will this only remain an honest conversation between the two? Is there a possibility of their romance finally blooming?

Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, has a lot on his plate at the moment. He told his daughter Charlotte, played by Scarlett Fernandez, that she would love the surprise he planned for her. What is Valentin up to? Is this related to his girlfriend Anna or just a father-daughter bonding moment? Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn, has been having a rough time lately with her daughters Kristina and Molly fighting each other from time to time.

On the other hand, the health of Gregory, played by Gregory Harrison, has been declining, and her family has their own issues to deal with. Even on the work front, she doesn't see an opening, especially when it comes to finding a way to free Drew from prison. What turns will her life take? Lastly, Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, is annoyed that he got suspended. Who will he decide to rant to about his frustrations and issues?

