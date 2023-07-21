General Hospital Spoilers: What surprising news could Josslyn possibly be receiving?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect surprises, suspicions, and lots of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the July 21, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, has been serving his jail time in Pentonville for taking all the blame of the SEC on himself. He is surprised to meet Cyrus Renault, played by Jeff Kober, and finds out that the latter is interested in knowing more about him. When he meets him for a second time, Drew knows something is up and he grows suspicious of the crime lord. What will he do to figure out the motives of Cyrus? Will Drew be successful?

Is Cyrus using his religious prison group to make moves outside the prison? Will Drew's suspicions turn out to be true? Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, gives Dex, played by Evan Hofer, a new assignment, leaving him surprised. What is this about? Will Sonny ask Dex to be the one to protect Anna, played by Finola Hughes, as he tries to figure out who the Metro Court pool shooter is? Dex and Anna already know each other from last year's jail breakout.

Will the two get along? Will the fact that Dex broke Anna out of jail then help improve their equation? Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, is also about to receive a surprise of her own. Will she find out about Carly wanting to sell their house? Is it something about her father who is currently in Australia? Or is her boyfriend Dex the one to give her shocking news?

Austin, played by Roger Howarth, has been hell-bent on placing the right nanny in Sonny's house. Meanwhile, Ava, played by Maura West, is all set for Sonny to meet the new potential nanny suggested by Mason, played by Nathanyael Grey. She reassures Austin that things will work according to their plan. But is Ava's trust misplaced? Sonny is already suspicious of Austin but decides to play along. Will he figure out what's actually going on?

