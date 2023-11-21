General Hospital Spoilers: What could Drew's surprise visit to his girlfriend Carly possibly be about?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect unfinished business, surprise visits, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the November 21, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Cyrus, played by Jeff Kober, has been enjoying being free ever since he was released from prison. He is using the time to make surprise visits to Port Charles natives and is using direct and indirect threats to keep them in line. Meanwhile, Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, has a few things on his plate considering he recently got married, is trying to support his friend Anna through a troubled time, and ensuring things between Nina and Carly are okay.

But that doesn't mean he isn't keeping a check on Cyrus and his activities when it comes to his family. Sonny knows how involved Cyrus is in the whole Ava, played by Maura West, situation. This is why he is protective of his people and wants to keep them safe from the former prison inmate. protection mode. When Sonny and Cyrus come face to face for a confrontation, how will things fare? Which of them will have the upper hand?

On the other hand, Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, is dealing with Valentin's daughter Charlotte, played by Scarlett Fernandez. When she tries to get the truth out of her, will she be successful? When Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, makes a surprise visit to Kelly's Diner to meet his girlfriend Carly, played by Laura Wright, what could it be about? Anna, played by Finola Hughes, has been having a really conflicting and tough time lately.

Her relationship with Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, is on the rocks after she shot his daughter Charlotte by mistake. She is also hurt about everything he kept a secret from her. It's not surprising she is not too happy despite Thanksgiving being around the corner. Will she find something to smile about? Lastly, Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, has some unfinished business. Is it related to Portia or Jordan, played by Tanisha Harper?

