General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sam and Willow decide to team up to expose Gladys and save Sasha?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect some questions, new information, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the September 21, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened this time in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, has been dealing with a lot at the moment. Apart from keeping secrets from his girlfriend Anna, he is also trying to find a way to be there for his daughter Charlotte, played by Scarlett Fernandez. With how much the father-daughter duo had to move around, she had to face a lot of instability, which affected her life. He also found out that Charlotte ransacked his hotel room with Anna, played by Finola Hughes.

Valentin now wants to figure out how to fix things for his daughter who is clearly going through something. He decides to take the help of Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, and asks him some questions about Charlotte. Since Dante was her stepfather at one point in time, Valentin thought it was fitting to approach him to find a way to help Charlotte. On the other hand, he also didn't tell Anna the truth about what he saw in the Metro Court footage.

How will Anna react when she finds out that her boyfriend has been keeping so many secrets from her, especially one about the Metro Court shooting that she's currently investigating? Carly, played by Laura Wright, visits her boyfriend Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, in the Pentonville prison, where he tells her more about Cyrus, played by Jeff Kobe. How will this mess fare for Drew? Will Carly be able to help him out in this matter?

Diane, played by Carolyn Hennesy, meets Robert, played by Tristan Rogers, and the two strike up a conversation. Will she find out more about what WSB has against Drew? Will Diane be able to help Carly and Drew after gaining some new information? Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, officiated Willow's wedding with Michael, played by Chad Duell, but they have never really been close. Regardless of their equation, Sam asks Willow for a favor.

Since both of them are friends with Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, it won't be a surprise if Sam and Willow team up to help her. Will their want to help Sasha in whatever way possible lead to the downfall of Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs? Will the two be able to make it happen or fail in doing so? General Hospital airs on ABC on weekdays.

