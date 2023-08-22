General Hospital Spoilers: Is Drew's life in danger during his time in the Pentonville prison?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect prison visits, building suspicions, and lots of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the August 22, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Carly, played by Laura Wright, was worried about her boyfriend Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, who is currently in Pentonville prison. Her former husband Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, came through for her and used his connections to give her a chance to see Drew again. Sonny managed to get Drew out of confinement, allowing Carly to visit him.

Drew is happy to see Carly but leaves her even more scared of his life in jail. Drew saved the life of Cyrus, played by Jeff Kober, but that does not mean he can trust him blindly. Carly believes someone is trying to target Drew and asks him to be careful. Because if Drew is somebody's target, they aren't going to let things go so easily. What does Drew's future in Pentonville have in store? Is there more danger written in his fate or will things calm down?

Anna, played by Finola Hughes, is not too happy after knowing that her boyfriend Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, has been keeping things from her. She loves him but her trust has shaken a little. She doesn't want to believe that he is purposely lying to her but Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, is not so sure about that. He keeps his doubts in front of her.

Dante wants to question Valentin but Anna is trying to figure out how deep her boyfriend's involvement with the Pikeman Group goes. Finn, played by Michael Easton, trying to absorb the news that his father Gregory is ill and suffering from ALS. Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn, attends a meeting with Finn and tried to offer him some much-needed support. Will she be able to lend him some empathy as he deals with the shocking diagnosis news?

Gregory, played by Gregory Harrison, gets a health update at his doctor's appointment. What will it result in? How will Finn react to it? Lastly, Elizabeth might have spent some quality time with Finn, but recent circumstances have pulled them apart. This has led to her spending more time with Austin, played by Roger Howarth, as the two attend to a patient.

