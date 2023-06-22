General Hospital Spoilers: Has Drew dug a hole for himself by taking the blame for Carly?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect failed plans, confrontations, and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the June 22, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, made up his mind about taking the fall for the SEC insider trading mess so as to save Carly, Laura Wright. He thought it was the perfect plan to get done with this issue but it turned out that he made his decision while not thinking things through. Drew may have pleaded guilty to the insider trading and freed Carly of the blame, but Michael, played by Chad Duell, is still not sure his mother is safe.

Meanwhile, Drew just dug a hole for himself. Rather than the six months punishment in Spring Ridge he thought he'd get, the judge announces a two-year sentence in Pentonville for him instead. Ned, played by Wally Kurth, woke up from his coma and thought he was Eddie Maine, the fake alter ego he made up in the early 1990s. Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, is not sure how to deal with the whole situation. She takes out her fury on Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn, who is shocked to find out Tracy is implying that Ned hit his head on purpose.

On the other hand, the father-son duo Finn, played by Michael Easton, and Gregory, played by Gregory Harrison, have a confrontation as the former wants to know what exactly the latter is hiding from him. Will Gregory reveal the truth and confess his condition? Or will he find another way out of the situation without revealing his secret? Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, is terrified after Cody, played by Josh Kelly, and Spinelli, played by Bradford Anderson, tell her they have all the proof to expose that the former framed Cody.

Gladys planted a stolen bracelet in his jacket to make it seem like he stole it and now Cody is out to clear his name. He argues with Gladys and lets her know that what happens next will be her responsibility. Lastly, Selina Wu, played by Lydia Look, is back in town. Will her presence lead Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, to the correct conclusion about what's up?

