General Hospital Spoilers: Why is Josslyn furious with Michael about the Dex and Sonny situation?

Fans of the television soap opera General Hospital can expect blames, demands and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the May 22, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, tried talking to Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, but didn't get much out of it. Still reeling from the fact that everything Dex, played by Evan Hofer, did over the last year resulted in nothing because of Michael's change in plan. He is still stuck with the mobster and she is absolutely not okay with that.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Josslyn ask Sonny to let Dex go?

Josslyn decided to pay Michael, played by Chad Duell, a visit and blamed him for being the reason behind Dex still being stuck working under Sonny. Michael revealed it was Willow who wanted peace between him and Sonny, but Josslyn was not happy with the explanation. She might even try to take matters into her own hands. Meanwhile, Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, is still anxious about the health of Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen.

The overthinking is driving Nina crazy and Willow still not letting her back into her life is not helping the case. She even went to her arch-enemy Carly, played by Laura Wright, to fix things because of her daughter but things are not looking up for her. When Sonny tells Nina that Michael will maintain a peaceful relationship with him as long as he doesn't advocate for Nina and Willow, she is more frustrated than ever before.

Nina just wants to be there for Willow's bone marrow transplant. On the other hand, Carly spends time with Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, and thinks about how to get rid of the SEC charges without turning on each other. Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, is terrified thinking about how much money she owes Selina Wu, played by Lydia Look. She is also worried about Selina asking her to be a spy in Sonny's business.

If she accepts the offer and Sonny ever finds out, her troubles will grow tenfold. When Gladys and Selina meet, the latter tells the former what she wants proving that she isn't as much of a friend to Sonny as she wants him to believe. Chase, played by Josh Swickard, was curious when Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, wanted him to meet. The two share a meal and she tells him to cut BLQ off or choose to forgive her. Lastly, will Gregory, played by Gregory Harrison, tell Finn, played by Michael Easton, that he has ALS?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Holly finally come clean to Robert?