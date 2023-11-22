General Hospital Spoilers: What has managed to horrify Alexis and is it related to Austin and Cyrus?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect conflicted relationships, horrific sights, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the November 22, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

After Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, told his girlfriend Anna, played by Finola Hughes, about Charlotte, played by Scarlett Fernandez, and her previous stalking attempts, she slapped him. She couldn't believe he would hide such a big thing about his daughter from her, especially when it was directly related to her. What hurt her even more was that he knew about it for months and didn't say a word. Anna told Valentin that she would forgive him.

When the two have another conversation, will this fare any differently or will it also lead to more animosity between the two? What does this mean for their relationship? Meanwhile, Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, finds a lead in Anna's case. What could it be about? Will it solve the case or complicate it even further? When Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn, is horrified, what could be the reason? It definitely isn't an easy thing to do.

Which is why something must be truly serious for her to react this way. Did she find out something related to Austin, played by Roger Howarth? Or does it have something to do with her daughters Molly and Kristina? On the other hand, Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, has always been protective of Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson. While she takes back control of her life, Sonny wants to make things easier for her. What offer did he make and will she accept it?

Lastly, Jordan Ashford, played by Tanisha Harper, is very self-reliant and independent. She does her work herself and barely asks for any assistance. Now she's the deputy mayor of Port Charles which means increased responsibility. When she asks her boss Laura Collins, played by Genie Francis, for help, what could it be about? Will Laura be able to help her? Or will Jordan have to do it all on her own, as usual? General Hospital airs on ABC on weekdays.

