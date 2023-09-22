General Hospital Spoilers: How will Carly react when she finds out Drew was beaten inside the Pentonville prison?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect some romance, shocking results, advice, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the September 22, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened this time in Port Charles.

Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and Trina, played by Tabayan Ali, have been craving some uninterrupted quality time with one another for a while and the wait has finally come to an end. After the Greenland debacle, the couple has barely had time to themselves which is why this New York City trip to enjoy a Broadway show might just be the perfect getaway they need. It also keeps Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl, away from Spencer.

Trina has wanted to get intimate with Spencer for a while and she even talked about the same with her best friend Josslyn. Now it feels like she has the perfect opportunity to let her boyfriend know that she is ready and wants to take the next step in their relationship. Trina and Spencer are quite excited about this short vacation but how will this fare? Will the two manage to get up close and personal or will something ruin the situation again?

Meanwhile, Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, is unaware that Cyrus, played by Jeff Kober, overheard him questioning a guard about Austin, played by Roger Howarth, and his visit to the Pentonville prison. Drew is also not aware of the fact that Cyrus is looking for Sonny, played by Maurice Benard. When Drew is beaten at the prison for spying on Cyrus, how will he fare? How will his girlfriend Carly, played by Laura Wright, react to this?

Molly, played by Brooke Anne Smith, has been through a low phase after finding out about her infertility and ongoing feud with her sister, Kristina, played by Kate Mansi. But now she is finally getting to become a parent all thanks to surrogacy and she is ecstatic. What happy, new update does she have in store for her? On the other hand, Kristina has no idea why Molly is miffed at her. Which friend will give Kristina some advice on her family issues?

