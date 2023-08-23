General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jordan be able to help Anna figure out who is trying to murder her?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect further investigation, prison requests, supportive conversations, and plenty of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the August 23, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, have both been busy in their own lives and have not had any quality time to spend together since the whole Greenland drama with Victor. Despite that, the two are each other's support system and Spencer has proven that. Trina is going through a lot with how her father Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, has reacted after his paralysis. Spencer has been there for his girlfriend.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Is Drew's life in danger during his time in the Pentonville prison?

This time around, Spencer tries to encourage Trina when he sees how low she is feeling. He tells her she can do anything she puts her mind to even when it comes to fixing things with her father. Curtis might be trying to push Trina out after realizing he might never walk again, but Spencer knows just how to handle it. He won't let Trina handle this alone even while he takes care of baby brother Ace. The two have a strong enough relationship to fare through.

Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, has been acting as the problem solver for the last few days. He agreed to help Ava, played by Maura West, with her Nikolas-related problem but he cannot help but wonder if she is still hiding something from him. This is why he questions Ava hoping he'll find out something more. He isn't someone who likes being kept in the dark and he wants to get out of this issue as soon as he can. He also helped Carly meet Drew.

Advertisement

The latter might be in Pentonville prison but Sonny has his connections which made it easy for Carly, played by Laura Wright, to visit her boyfriend behind bars. She asks Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, to not weasel his way into any problem and play it safe because she is worried about his life. Carly doesn't want him to end up in confinement again which is why he should law low. Anna, played by Finola Hughes, is trying to understand what's happening.

She knows her boyfriend Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, has keeping things from her, and she is aware she is being targeted by someone. Anna is trying to investigate and figure out a way to dig out information that can help her solve both these mysteries. She meets Jordan, played by Tanisha Harper, hoping to discuss this with her and attempt to figure things out. Will Jordan be able to help Anna or will things get even more messy?

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Is Olivia starting to like her amnesic husband Ned's alter-ego Eddie?