General Hospital Spoilers: Will Josslyn and Dex be receptive towards Sonny's peacemaking efforts?

Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, is left shell-shocked when the judge refuses to accept the recommended plea deal of sending him to Spring Ridge for six months and decides to sentence him to Pentonville for three years instead. That was not how he had planned things to go when he decided to take all the blame and save his girlfriend Carly, played by Laura Wright. The latter is not happy with this decision either and lets the judge know.

Questioning and blaming a judge is not exactly a good idea, and Carly can end up in prison too which is exactly what Drew was trying to avoid by taking the fall. Though Carly is angry and adamant at first, she later calms down and tries to talk Drew into changing his plea but he says it's too late and decides to stick to his decision. Drew accepts his sentencing despite Carly's protests. On the other hand, Sonny, played by Maurice Bernard, and Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, enjoy spending quality time together at The Savoy.

They meet Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, and Dex, played by Evan Hofer. Sonny praises Dex and tries to make amends with Josslyn who is not exactly open to the idea considering she does not see him in the best light. Nina attempts to get to know them better while her fiance makes efforts. Olivia, played by Lisa LoCicero, has still not been able to absorb the information that her husband Ned, played by Wally Kurth, woke from his coma and now thinks he is Eddie Maine, a fake alter ego he created back in the 90s.

What's even harder is that as Eddie, Ned does not want anything to do with her. Oliva wants to know how long this will last and has a fear that this situation might even be permanent. The gratefulness she felt when he woke up, has now dropped to the bottom as she realizes she has still lost him in a way, at least until he regains his memories. Meanwhile, Ned just wants to live his life as Eddie and is tired of his own family hovering around him.

Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, is using sarcasm and anger as a way to deal with her son Ned's condition. She clashes with Gregory, played by Gregory Harrison, who is not happy with the way Tracy has been treating Alexis. Lastly, Kevin, played by Jon Lindstrom, interrupts everyone to deliver some news about Ned. What could it possibly be now?

