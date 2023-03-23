General Hospital Spoilers: Will Alexis learn the truth about Gregory?

American television soap opera The Young and the Restless has a lot of action to be expected in the upcoming episodes. The CBS series has some surprises up its sleeve for the audience and the fans simply cannot wait to know what happens next. Read on to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 23 March 2023 episode of The Young and the Restless.

Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, have been helping each deal with problems. Trina also decided to drop the charges against Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl, so that she has to pay one day if her memories return.

Spencer tries to reassure Trina but what is the reassurance for? Is it because he wants to tell her a DNA test won't change that Taggert, played by Réal Andrews, will always remain her father? Or, is there a need for reassurance because Trina is uncomfortable with Esme living with Spencer and Laura? This wasn’t what she wanted when she dropped the charges.

Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, uses the death of her own son to get Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, to understand why she sold Brando’s garage. It is a cover-up though because she wants to hide the truth about gambling away Sasha's funds in poker games. Marshall, played by Robert Gossett, meets his daughter-in-law Portia, played by Brook Kerr, and gives her some encouragement to keep the peace within the family intact.

Meanwhile, Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, and Jordan, played by Tanisha Harper, are having their own conversation where they wonder what would have happened if they had stayed together. Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn, is still trying to understand and absorb the fact that Gregory, played by Gregory Harrison, lied to her about his employment and position at Port Charles University. When Alexis accuses him of being drunk, Gregory tells her that he never wants to speak to her again.

An infuriated Gregory arrives at Alexis' office and asks her why she can't leave him alone and proceeds to give her a shocking piece of information. Alexis is shocked by what she learns about her friend, but will she actually find out the truth or does Gregory gaslight her into believing his lies again? General Hospital episodes are available to stream on Hulu.