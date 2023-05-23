General Hospital Spoilers: Will Nina accept Sonny's marriage proposal?

Fans of the television soap opera General Hospital can expect a proposal, romance, family feuds, revaluation, and not to forget plenty of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the May 23, 2023, episode of the award-winning show General Hospital.

Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, knows that he is in love with Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, and he wants to spend the rest of his life with her. He decides to take a big step and asks her to marry him. He does not want her to be excluded from his family because she is a part of it. Nina is stunned by his proposal and even if she is more than happy about their future together, she is scared her SEC secret will come back and steal her happiness away.

Nina is hesitant because of the fear but Sonny lists out every reason they should get married. Will his love and efforts melt her enough to make her say yes? Will their love overpower Nina's fear of the future? Will Sonny even care if he finds out her secret when he is yet to learn about the secret of Michael, played by Chad Duell? Meanwhile, Carly, played by Laura Wright, has no idea it was Nina who turned her in by informing the SEC.

She tells Olivia, played by Lisa LoCicero, about her plan to go after Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, and make her look bad. Olivia is not exactly loyal to her mother-in-law and so she doesn't seem to care. After his lunch with Tracy, Chase, played by Josh Swickard, realizes he hasn't been treating Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, right. He still loves her but his pride keeps getting in the way when he tries to forgive her.

Chase does a romantic gesture for Brook Lynn who is absolutely thrilled by his effort but is apprehensive nonetheless. She is afraid of what will happen if Chase finds out that she used Tracy's connections to get him the civilian review board hearing. Brook Lynn asks her grandmother why she cannot seem to mind her own business. Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, and Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, reunite after the Greenland drama.

The last time the two saw each other was at the Nurses Ball. Josslyn is happy to have Trina back as the latter catches the former up on what happened on The Haunted Star as well as how things are between her and Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez. Lastly, Josslyn and Dex, played by Evan Hofer, make their relationship public. Spencer is not happy with what he sees and picks a fight with Dex. Will Trina be able to stop him?

