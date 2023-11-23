General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sasha and Cody's proximity lead to them making things official with each other?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect Thanksgiving reunions, surprises, confrontations, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the November 23, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Thanksgiving is the time for get-togethers and celebrations and that's exactly the mood the town of Port Charles is in. The Quartermaine family's celebration has a few changes this year around. Lois, played by Rena Sofer, has returned which is why her mother Gloria, played by Ellen Travolta, is also visiting for some much-needed catchup. How will Gloria's presence change things at the dinner? Will they continue their pizza-eating tradition?

How will the dynamics between the family and the guests change the evening? Will there be laughs and nostalgic stories or explosions and drama? Will Ned, played by Wally Kurth, confess that he knows who the SEC whistleblower is? What about Michael, played by Chad Duell, and Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, attempting to take over ELQ? keep that on simmer for the holiday? Which other Thanksgiving visits can be expected?

Will the newlyweds Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, and Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, drop by to say hello to Willow, Katelynn MacMullen? When Robert, played by Robert Scorpio, has a surprise for Anna, played by Finola Hughes, what could it be about? She could do with a relaxing and happy one after everything she has been through in the past few weeks. Meanwhile, Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, has a lot on his plate.

He is busy dealing with his daughter Charlotte, played by Scarlett Fernandez. When he confronts his daughter, will he be able to get some answers? On the other hand, Sasha, played by Sofia Mattson, and Cody, played by Josh Kelly, recently admitted they have feelings for each other. But that didn't lead them to a happy union as Sasha was not ready for a relationship at the moment. Now, they are working at Deception together.

Working in such close proximity with all that chemistry and feelings isn't easy. Especially when everyone keeps asking if they're dating. After Blaze, played by Jacqueline Grace Lopez, invited Kristina, played by Kate Mansi, to her studio, she is the one getting an invite this time around. How will things fare for the two of them at the Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn? Will it be a recipe for joy or trouble?

