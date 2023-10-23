General Hospital Spoilers: How will Selina react when Sonny confronts her about shady dealings and the Gladys mess?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect confrontations, gratitude, and lots of exciting new drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the October 23, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time around.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Now that Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, knows that Selina Wu, played by Lydia Look was the one pushing Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, even further into her gambling habit. This led to Gladys using Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, for money coffers and Selina used the former for information beneficial to her business. When Sonny confronts Selina about everything, how will she react? What will her response be?

Elsewhere, Portia, played by Brook Kerr, is set to face Cyrus Renault, played by Jeff Kober. How will things between them fare? Will this lead to chaos or something else Cody, played by Josh Kelly, was a major player in the process of taking down Dr. Montague, played by Darin Toonder, but he had a lot of help from Sam, played by Kelly Monaco. Apart from the assistance she provided, Sam also convinced Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna.

Dante turned out to be the one who helped the most along with Mac, played by John J. York. When Cody feels the need to express his gratitude, are these the two he'll approach? Will he thank them both or keep one of them out of his appreciation message? Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, is now the majority owner of Deception, thanks to her cunning tactics. She is now ready to flaunt her power and authority in the popular cosmetics company.

The fact that it will piss off Lucy, played by Lynn Herring, is a bonus for her. Considering how much she enjoys annoying Lucy, it is definitely a cherry on top of the cake. Lastly, Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, is left surprised when she finds out that Tracy wants her to claim a position at the company. Will she listen to her grandmother or refuse? Will Lois, played by Rena Sofer, let her daughter even consider the possibility?

