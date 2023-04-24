General Hospital Spoilers: Will Tracy make Victor pay and avenge Luke's death?

Fans of television soap opera General Hospital can expect mysteries, wedding planning, and more drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the 24 April 2023 episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, and Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, use a book on Greek mythology to find a map with a Virgo marking on it and connect it to the Greek goddess Demeter. They take the map to Laura believing it'll help them track their way to Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, and his boat The Haunted Star.

Laura, played by Genie Francis, involves Robert, played by Tristan Rogers, who takes the info on this map and reveals that he knows how to find the ship. Meanwhile, Portia, played by Brook Kerr, is still drowning in worry over Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, and when she takes in Anna, played by Finola Hughes, who is recovering from a bullet shot by Victor, her fear for her daughter only increases.

The whole Ice Princess drama started last year with the death of Luke, played by Tony Geary, and Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, still has revenge plans against Victor. As she travels back to Port Charles with Felicia, played by Kristna Wagner, she promises to make Victor pay for what he did, but Felicia is worried that these plans might put them in more trouble.

Holly, played by Emma Samms, asks her son Ethan, played by James Ryan, to tell her everything that happened to him. Michael, played by Chad Duell, and Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, have been busy preparing for their wedding. Olivia, played by Lisa LoCicero, and Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, are surprised to see everything come together so quickly. Meanwhile, Carly, played by Laura Wright, bids someone goodbye.

Ned, played by Wally Kurth, has no time for helping with the wedding as he is preoccupied with ELQ problems. On the other hand, Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, might also be returning to the ELQ world as he is heard telling someone that his attorney is on the case.