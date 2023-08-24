General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sam confront Cody about his feelings for Sasha and attempts to put himself in danger for her?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect silent observations, keeping secrets, possible confrontations, and lots of exciting new drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the August 24, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened this time in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, has been trying to find out what Cody, played by Josh Kelly, has been up to. He has told her he knows that Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, is the one behind the mess Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, is in. Sam knows there is more to it and is getting annoyed with Cody hiding that from her. She also knows that he is somehow also under the thumb of Selina Wu, played by Lydia Look, and has kept it a secret.

Sam finally realizes Cody has feelings for Sasha and is trying to get himself admitted to Ferncliff just so he can be close to her. Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, had already figured this out. Will these two come together to help Cody do what he plans to? Will they confront him about his feelings for Sasha? Or will they try to stop him before he puts his life in danger? Meanwhile, Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, is dealing with multiple messes.

He is trying to keep the situation with Ava, played by Maura West, and the Pikeman drama away from both Carly, played by Laura Wright, and Nina, played by Cynthia Watros. It doesn't help that both of them want to know what's happening. Carly is also interested in knowing what is up with Cyrus, played by Jeff Kober. Since her boyfriend Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, is in his inner circle now, she wants more details about the crime lord.

Sonny knows how stubborn Carly can be, so he warns her that this is dangerous territory and that she is dealing with a lot more trouble than she thinks. Will Carly take Sonny’s advice or keep digging until some major trouble lands for all of them? Surely she knows that Drew doesn't need any more issues in his prison life. What will she do? Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, are spending time together.

The couple is trying to open up and be there for each other. After Spencer's advice for Trina last time, the latter does the same for her boyfriend. She lets him confide in her for as long as he wants. Will Spencer tell Trina about the secrets he is keeping, or will he keep things hidden until they burst in his face later on? How will this affect their relationship?

