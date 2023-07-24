General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly be able to navigate this new-found direction to her life?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect steadily improving relations, fresh new chances, suspicions and doubts, as well as plenty of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the July 24, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Carly, played by Laura Wright, was saved from a life behind bars, even though she still owes $5 million to the SEC for the insider trading Drew protected her from. With her having lost the Metro Court, and her boyfriend having taken all of the blame for their deeds, Carly has been searching for a new purpose in her life. Things are definitely turning bright for her after a phase of darkness, confusion, and shock. How will she navigate this newfound happiness?

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: What surprising news could Josslyn possibly be receiving?

Carly becomes the new owner of Kelly's Diner, being the new direction in her life, and with her boyfriend Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, serving time in Pentonville, she definitely has a lot more time on her hands. She shares the news with her daughter Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy. Meanwhile, Josslyn's boyfriend Dex, played by Evan Hofer, is about to make a discovery. On the other hand, Drew confronts Cyrus, played by Jeff Kober, in prison.

Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, has been trying to get back into the good books of her daughter Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen. After months and months of waiting while Willow tries to get over Nina's past behavior, the day has finally arrived. Nina gets invited by Willow into the circle of friends and family she has made. It seems like fate is favoring her as Nina even manages to score some extra points with her daughter. Will their ruined bond knit itself back together? What will happen when Willow finds out it was Nina who snitched?

Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, has been suspicious about Austin, played by Roger Howarth, and what his plans could be, especially after finding him in the alley behind the Port Charles Grill. He then walks in on Austin and Ava, played by Maura West, having an argument, which sparks his doubts even further. Will Ava confess and tell Sonny what happened to Nikolas? How will he react when he eventually does find out the truth?

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Esme's criminal mother give her the answers she is seeking for?