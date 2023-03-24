General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny find out what Selina did?

American television drama series General Hospital has some intense drama loading in the upcoming episodes. Viewers of the show can expect confrontations, doubts, and a lot of questions. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 24 March 2023 episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Eileen, played by Heather Mazur, agreed to help Anna, played by Finola Hughes, and Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, in their mission to bring down Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, but it wasn't by choice. She doesn't want to listen to everything they say or do everything they want her to and she proves that. When Anna asks Eileen to wear a wire to her next meeting with Victor, she drops that idea and makes it clear that their deal will be off if they force her to do anything.

Anna tries explaining to Eileen that none of them are free to do what they want, especially not Eileen who will have to face a lot of problems if she doesn't listen to what they ask her to. Will Eileen take their advice or will Anna and Valentin have to face more trouble than they accounted for? Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl, is enjoying her life with Baby Ace at Laura's place. When lots of people show up to visit her, Laura, played by Genie Francis, is not happy about it. Victor shows up to see Esme and Ace leaving her skeptical. Is Victor going to make Esme an offer to get some power over Ace, the baby that could be the future of the Cassadines?

Victor is confused about why Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, seems so obsessed with the baby and questions why he is living with Esme and Ace. Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, wants to find out who ordered the shooting, and because he is sure it was not the Pikeman group, he is aware there is another enemy in town, trying to keep him from his children and Nina, played by Cynthia Watros.

He has a run-in with Selina Wu, played by Lydia Look, a few days before the warehouse incident and he does not sugarcoat what he wants to say. Is he really starting to suspect Selina is the one behind his problems or that she might be more involved in the life of Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, than he thinks?