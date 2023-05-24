General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly and Drew's plan lead to more trouble for them?

Fans of the television soap opera General Hospital can expect advice, blames, and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the May 24, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Even though Ava, played by Maura West, is thrilled that her best friend Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, is engaged to Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, she is also cautious about what might happen. Ava offers Nina congratulations but also lets her know that if Sonny finds out that it was Nina who tipped off the SEC about the insider Carly, played by Laura Wright, and Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, indulged in, he will never forgive her.

On the other hand, Carly meets Diane, played by Carolyn Hennesy, to talk about her case. She gets delivered a reality check about how much evidence the SEC has on her and how hard it'll be for her to beat the charges against her. Diane gives Carly some options to pursue but Carly likes none of them. Will Carly tell Diane about her and Drew's untrustworthy plan to get Ned, played by Wally Kurth, to confess to the crime they did?

Meanwhile, Portia, played by Brook Kerr, wants to talk to Jordan, played by Tanisha Harper, to let her know she might have misjudged her while Curtis has a heart-to-heart conversation with Drew. The two men share their problems with each other as Curtis wonders if he gave up on Portia too soon. Will either of them have any advice for the other and will they choose to follow it or is this just going to remain a random hang-out?

Molly, played by Haley Pullos, is heartbroken after learning her endometriosis is severe and she will never be able to conceive a child. She blames herself for not getting a checkup or treatment earlier thus leading to her current situation. The other Davis girls are with Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn, at her house where they are catching up. As they hang out, Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, wonders why Alexis is so silent.

