General Hospital Spoilers: Will Willow and Michael's wedding go without a hitch?

Fans of television soap opera General Hospital can expect emotional lows, more drama, and pre-wedding turbulences from the episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the 25 April 2023 episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Robert, played by Tristan Rogers, and Diane, played by Carolyn Hennesy, kiss each other and banter around as they find some time for romance amidst their car trouble. But Holly, played by Emma Samms, surprises them and cuts their fun short by arriving unexpectedly. Though Holly and Diane dislike seeing each other, Robert is happy spotting Holly.

Despite his joy, he was not expecting to see her back in Port Charles so soon. Holly hasn't just arrived with nothing, she has brought along news about what Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, is up to. Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, was more than just surprised when she found out that Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, was invited to the wedding of Michael, played by Chad Duell, and Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, but she wasn't.

Despite her disbelief, Nina told Sonny to attend their wedding and he agreed to the same. Now that the wedding is hours away, Sonny is not so sure about attending. As he discusses it with Nina, she asks Sonny if he is on her side, and when he assures her, Nina puts on a happy face and tells him to attend the wedding. Sonny reluctantly agrees and leaves to attend the celebration, even though it doesn't feel right to him. What surprises are in store for him?

Willow receives bad news right before she is about to walk down the aisle. Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, is not available to give her away as he has to go find her bone marrow donor in Greenland, and so Willow has to make changes in her plan. Nothing is going to stop her from marrying Michael, so she will do what it takes to ensure this wedding happens.

All the guests and attendees are shocked when they see Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, walk into the event as if she owns the place when the house actually belongs to Monica, played by Leslie Charleson. Ned fills her in on everything that has been happening, but will he choose to tell her that ELQ is in trouble? General Hospital airs on ABC on weekdays.