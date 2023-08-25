General Hospital Spoilers 25 August 2023: Will Lucy find out that Tracy and Brook Lynn are the ones causing trouble for Deception?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect questioning, confiding, company damage, and lots of exciting new drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the August 25, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened this time in Port Charles.

Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, is aware that her fiance Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, is hiding something from her. And while she understands that he has a lot going on in his life, she feels she should know what is happening. Nina previously told Sonny that just because he is a mob boss doesn't mean she cannot handle knowing about the dealings of his business. It seems like Sonny still does not want to reveal the truth to her and is busy keeping it secret.

Nina also knows that her best friend Ava, played by Maura West, is somehow involved in whatever is happening behind her back. She is also aware it is related to Avery, played by Ava and Grace Scarola. Tired of it, Nina confronts Sonny and asks him what is going on and why he isn't letting her in on things when they are supposed to be marrying soon. What will Sonny say in his defense? How will this affect their relationship and engagement?

Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, and Lucy, played by Lynn Herring, were shocked when they found out that something seriously wrong has been happening at Deception. The former might have been the one who gave her grandmother Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, the flash drive with information about the company but did not think it would lead to damage. Brook Lynn quickly realizes that Tracy might be the one behind the latest problem.

And is not happy that she unwillingly played a part in it. Will Brook Lynn confront Tracy? Will the latter finally reveal the truth to her granddaughter? Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, confronts Cody, played by Josh Kelly, and asks him to tell her how he knows Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, is behind the mess Sasha is in. How much will he tell her? Will he defend himself for wanting to get into Ferncliff in an attempt to be next to Sasha?

Lastly, Kristina, played by Kate Mansi, chooses to confide about her problems and feelings with Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen. It's surprising considering they've never been close or spent a lot of time together but Willow is happy to give her a listening ear. Will Kristina be able to unload how she feels about all the happenings in her life?

