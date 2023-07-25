General Hospital Spoilers 25 July 2023: How will Sonny react after hearing Ava's surprising confession?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect confessions, devastation, and lots of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the July 25, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights.

Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, found Ava, played by Maura West, arguing with Austin, played by Roger Howarth, and his already there suspicion touched the roof. Ava's attempt to get a new nanny in Sonny's house was not turning out to be an easy task. Quite done with wondering, Sonny asks Ava to tell him what was happening. Though she tries to cover up at first hoping he won't realize it, she later breaks down and confesses the truth to him.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly be able to navigate this new-found direction to her life?

Ava tells Sonny about what happened to Nikolas, and how she hit him on the head with a gargoyle statue after which she hid the body with the help of Austin. She then concluded the tale by sharing with him how she is being blackmailed into finding some dirt on Sonny even though she doesn't want to. How will Sonny react now that Ava has confessed? Will Sonny help her get out of this mess or will this only cause even more problems for her?

Meanwhile, Dex, played by Evan Hofer, also has something to share with Sonny and the latter advises him on what to do next. What could it be about? Will Sonny's wisdom help Dex get through his problems? Finn, played by Michael Easton, and Elizabeth, played by Rebecca Herbst, have had a complicated relationship. After deciding to not pursue their relationship last time, the two are now willing to try again and choose to go on a date.

Even though they previously shared their feelings for one another, things between them have been confusing at best so it's unsure how their attempt at dating might go this time around. Will their romance bloom or fizzle out? Will they realize they are better off as friends? Or will they give their connection a chance to grow into something more? Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, is devastated when he wakes up and finds out that his legs are paralyzed.

What's worse is that doctors believe he might not even be able to walk again. Portia, played by Brook Kerr, is going through her own emotions as she tries to be there for her husband but Curtis is too heartbroken to see his condition. He feels clueless as he wonders what he'll do now that his life has changed in such a huge way. Will he take a step back from Portia and walk back on his offer to give their marriage a second chance? Or will he stay strong?

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: What surprising news could Josslyn possibly be receiving?