General Hospital Spoilers: Will Curtis and Portia decide to get back together?

Fans of the television soap opera General Hospital can expect decisions, confrontations, and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the May 25, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, braces to tell Carly, played by Laura Wright, that he got engaged to Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, but he is left surprised when she reveals that she already knew about it. Sonny has a conversation with Carly and ensures she is okay with the engagement. When the SEC topic comes up, Carly says she won't be able to fix this.

Sonny wants to help her, but Carly surprisingly lets him know that telling the truth is the right answer sometimes. Is she turning over a new leaf or is this an attempt to keep Sonny away from this situation? Nina really wants to save herself from the consequences of her own actions and thinks the best way to do that is by taking the gloves off. Her best friend, Ava, played by Maura West, wonders what she is trying to convey by that.

Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, and Kristina, played by Kate Mansi, might have had an argument but the sisters then decide to sit down for an honest conversation, with the latter realizing that she may have bitten off more than she can chew. Will she ask Sam for help or will she keep her pride above her need for assistance? TJ, played by Tajh Bellow, is quite concerned about Molly, played by Haley Pullos, and decides to ask his aunt Stella, played by Vernee Watson, for some much-needed advice.

She assures him that Molly just needs time to absorb the shocking medical news she has received. Meanwhile, Portia, played by Brook Kerr, is surprised when Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, arrives at her office and wants to talk about their future. She wonders if they even have a future as she asks him if their marriage is officially over. Jordan, played by Tanisha Harper, is still guilty about the kiss she shared with Curtis and confides in Anna, played by Finola Hughes, about the secret.

