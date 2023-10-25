General Hospital Spoilers: Why is Michael using blackmail to keep Nina and Willow's relationship from blooming?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect blackmailing, company feuds, and lots of exciting new drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the October 25, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time around.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, may be happily married but the time for her SEC truth to be exposed in front of everyone is finally here. Michael, played by Chad Duell, knows about it and is in a power position. He can share the news with his father Sonny but has something else on his mind: blackmail. Michael won't say a word about it if he gets to decide when and how much Nina meets her daughter and his wife Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: How will Selina react when Sonny confronts her about shady dealings and the Gladys mess?

How will Nina react to this? On the other hand, Willow has a chat with Liesl, played by Kathleen Gati, about everything that has happened since they last met. What will these two talk about? Will Willow share how her dynamic with Nina has been changing? On the other hand, Carly, played by Laura Wright, has been having a tough time lately after the spark of hope she had for a new beginning. When she receives news, what could it be about?

Did Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn, fail in her lan against the judge? Or did it work and Carly has something good to look forward to? Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, is adamant about making decisions ever since she acquired the majority stake in Deception. Lucy, played by Lynn Herring, does not agree and is ready to go against her whenever needed. How will Maxie, played by Kirsten Storms, share her own opinion amidst this ongoing feud?

Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, arrives to meet Cody, played by Josh Kelly, and check on how he is doing especially with Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, planning to leave Port Charles. He also has a lawsuit filed against the WSB. And Cody's parental dilemmas are also an addition. Will Dante be able to help him get through everything? Will he manage to give Cody some advice that will change things for him? General Hospital airs on ABC.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Spencer confronting Esme lead to issues in the co-parenting process they planned for Ace?