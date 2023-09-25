General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly be able to keep Drew out of Pentonville after his hospitalization?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect shocking news, surprising attempts, apologies, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the September 25, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened this time in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, was doing whatever he could to ensure Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, was safe and protected inside the Pentonville prison, which is why the latter agreed to play spy for the former. Even though Drew's intentions were clear about the goal, he wasn't discreet enough to not be caught spying. Cyrus, played by Jeff Kober, finds out exactly what he was doing and Drew is beaten up, leading to him being hospitalized.

Elizabeth, played by Rebecca Herbst, proceeds to inform his girlfriend Carly, played by Laura Wright, about how Drew is doing and Sonny rushes to the hospital to find out what happened. He feels guilty that Drew was in this condition because he was spying for him. On the other hand, Carly is annoyed and angry at Sonny for letting this happen, especially when he was responsible for keeping him safe in prison. How will this complicate things for them?

Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, has been keeping secrets from his girlfriend Anna, played by Finola Hughes. He is also having trouble dealing with his daughter Charlotte, played by Scarlett Fernandez. Valentin is aware Charlotte is doing things against Anna, and he wants to do something about it. When Valentin reveals a surprise, what will it be about? Will he finally be able to solve things between his girlfriend and daughter?

Jake, played by Hudson West, has a confession to make. What could it be about? Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, didn't tell her mother Portia, played by Brook Kerr, that she was going to New York with Spencer until the last moment. Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, tries to explain to a dismayed Portia why their daughter made that decision. When Portia apologizes, is she sorry for how she has behaved with Spencer? Or is this about something else?

