General Hospital Spoilers: Will Willow finally get her dream deathbed wedding?

General Hospital Spoilers, 26 April 2023: From Victor spiralling in overconfidence to Trina-Spencer putting their plan in action, here's what you can expect

General Hospital 26 April 2023 spoilers highlights
Willow is all set for her deathbed wedding, but will it go smoothly? (Twitter)

Fans of the television soap opera General Hospital can expect wedding dilemmas, revenge, and successful plans from the episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the 26 April 2023 episode of General Hospital

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, is all ready for her living room-deathbed wedding. Since there is no surety if she will live without a bone marrow donor, there is no way Willow was going to let the chance to marry Michael, played by Chad Duell, go. As Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, has gone after Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, Willow will be walked down the aisle by both Carly, played by Laura Wright, and Wiley.

Carly tries her best to hide her worry after seeing Dante and Chase at the wedding to support Michael. The wedding might not go down as smoothly as everyone wants it to be with Carly and Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, not keeping their differences aside. Willow not inviting Nina, who is her own mother, to her wedding might just be fuel to the fire. 

Nina might be impulsive at the worst times, but she has a best friend who always gives her a reality check. Ava, played by Maura West, assures Nina that she did the right thing by calling the SEC. Robert, played by Tristan Rogers, is thrilled that Holly, played by Emma Samms, is back in Port Charles, Diane, on the other hand, is clearly not but she really tries to hide her disappointment for Robert and her pride's sake. 

Meanwhile, Holly has important information that can lead to Victor. The news she has to share will at least give Robert and Anna, played by Finola Hughes, a clue about what to do. The two realize that Laura, played by Genie Francis, Drew, Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, and Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, have walked into a trap, and Anna feels helpless knowing that she was unable to stop them. 

Victor is beyond happy because he is finally off the coast of Greenland, and his plan is partially successful. His plan to kill off all mankind is next, after all, he has spent decades searching for a substance hidden by his dead brother Mikkos. Now he has all the power and the perfect circumstances to do whatever he wants. 

But he needs to ensure the heirs are protected. Meanwhile, Liesl, played by Kathleen Gati, is trying to find a way to create a vaccine for the substance or at least hoping to make Victor think she has one ready already. Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, and Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, realize she is trying to help and keep them alive. 

